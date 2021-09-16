Alpharetta residents don’t have to go far to experience the flavors of the Far East. Longtime locals Sue and Rick Herrmann have opened the newest location of PONKO Chicken, the award-winning Japanese Fusion, fast-casual restaurant for their community to enjoy.
The Herrmanns’ PONKO Chicken franchise is nestled in The Maxwell, a new Alpharetta development on South Main Street.
Owner of millworking company KMI, Inc., Rick Herrmann first encountered PONKO when he was hired by the restaurant’s chairman and CEO, Dr. Patrick Sallarulo as a contractor, creating the millwork for the flagship location in Chamblee.
He has since incorporated his millwork touches into his own PONKO franchise.
“I sincerely loved PONKO Chicken since my very first bite. Between the crispiness, fantastic flavor and juicy texture along with the health benefits of being cooked in Rice Bran Oil, I couldn’t stop raving about it,” Herrmann said in a statement. “From that moment, it was my goal to share this delicious chicken with the Alpharetta community, opening a location in my neighborhood.”
Herrmann owns and operates PONKO Chicken Alpharetta with his wife Sue, and together they’ve made warm, welcoming customer service a top priority.
After raising two children who recently graduated from Chattahoochee High School, the Herrmanns look at the opening of Alpharetta’s PONKO Chicken as a way to give back to the community that has become such an integral part of their family’s life for more than 25 years.
They often hire local musicians to perform for guests on their patio and have already begun supporting local schools and charities, through sponsorships, donations and events.
This “Eats Meets West” restaurant — which seats 55 inside, 30 people on their beautiful patio and another 8 people in a cozy private dining room — offers PONKO‘s full menu, including vegan and vegetarian options, customized catering and a full bar.
PONKO Chicken is known for its award-winning Japanese-American chicken tender, claiming the titles of “Three-Peat Winner” at Taste of Atlanta, “Best Fried Chicken” at ATL CLuckFest in 2018, “Top Selling Vendor” at SuperBowl Live 2019 and “Best Dish” in the Midtown Alliance Spring Crawl 2019.
PONKO Chicken has locations throughout the Atlanta Metropolitan area, in Chamblee, Midtown, Marietta, Decatur, Buckhead and Lenox Square, in addition to this newest location in Alpharetta.
PONKO Chicken Alpharetta is at 220 South Main Street and is open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. through 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Sundays.
For more information, visit www.ponkochicken.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.