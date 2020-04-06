The coronavirus has presented new challenges for people with many diseases, including breast cancer.
To combat this new reality, Susan G. Komen Greater Atlanta announced the establishment of the Komen COVID-19 Action Fund to help the organization support the unique and immediate needs of those fighting breast cancer during this health and economic crisis.
"Rising unemployment, mandatory stay at home orders and an overburdened health care system have created a perfect storm for breast cancer patients," a news release said.
All funds raised will ensure that Komen Atlanta is able to help those in need of support during this unprecedented time.
“While we are all adapting to the impact of COVID-19, Komen Atlanta is committed to serving metro Atlanta’s medically underserved by providing real-time support for patients and those with symptoms, right now, when they need it most,” Cati Diamond Stone, CEO of Komen Atlanta, said in a statement. “An immediate response can mean the difference between sustainability of life and mortality for those whose lives are upended by COVID-19, but we can only be here for patients if we have the funding needed to deploy assistance.”
Komen Atlanta, metro Atlanta’s leading resource for breast cancer screening, diagnostic and support services, "remains committed to doing whatever it takes to save lives by supporting those most vulnerable within the breast cancer community," the news release said.
Donors to the new action fund ensure important services continue for those in need, including:
- Komen Atlanta’s Treatment Assistance Program which provides emergency financial assistance to overcome barriers that may prevent patients from accessing the care they need.
- The Breast Care Helpline to help guide patients through difficult decisions and provide psychosocial support.
- Access to diagnostic services at top quality medical facilities in the metro area because women with symptoms needs immediate diagnostic workups.
- Legal services to support access to benefits, home eviction prevention and end of life assistance, among other services.
Those interested in supporting the needs of breast cancer patients during this health crisis are encouraged to visit www.komenatlanta.org/covid to learn more and to donate to the Fund.
