Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta has shifted the focus of its Making Jewish Places micro-grant application for Alpharetta/Johns Creek to proposals that serve the needs of people impacted by COVID-19 in the community.
Three micro-grants have already been awarded, and applications are still being accepted on a rolling basis for new projects. Visit jewishatlanta.submittable.com/submit to apply for a micro-grant.
Mother/daughter team Ariella, 14, and Celia Ayenesazan received $1,000 to create protective mask making kits.
The grant will allow the creation of 100 kits containing mask-making materials for vulnerable individuals and medical professionals.
Each kit contains materials to make seven reusable masks (fabric, elastic, thread). Sewing expertise is not required.
Congregation Dor Tamid and Gesher L’Torah are serving as pick up and drop off locations. Thirty-five kits have already been picked up and 65 masks have been created and donated to The Cohen Home and Emory Johns Creek flight nurses.
Husband and wife team Andrew and Sue Traub, who own A&S Culinary Concepts in Johns Creek, were awarded $2,500 for their project.
Their culinary studio is preparing meals for pickup or delivery and has a Shabbat meal option. They are providing Shabbat meals for healthcare workers, medical professionals and first responders and their families.
Samantha Miller, 12, received $600 for her project. Samantha, along with her friends, will deliver cookies to those who work at Alpharetta/Johns Creek grocery stores and gas stations, along with delivery drivers, garbage collectors and postal workers. The cookies will come from local bakery, Frosted. by Nola.
