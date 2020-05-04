Please Help
Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelters is asking the public for help with donations and supplies.

Furkids is participating in #GivingTuesdayNow, a new global day of giving and unity, which will take place on May 5 as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by the coronavirus.

As a result of the pandemic, Furkids has lost an estimated $250,000 in funding from temporary closure of thrift stores and the cancellation of its anniversary party, the organization’s largest annual fundraising event. As of May 2, the thrift stores have re-opened.

Though the ongoing crisis has caused operations at Furkids to change, its mission has stayed the same — saving the lives of innocent animals.

Since mid-March, the nonprofit animal rescue has saved nearly 421 lives and found homes for 406 cats and dogs.

The loss of thrift store revenue, which comprises 30% of Furkids’ income, has hit the nonprofit animal rescue hard. Canceling its 18th Anniversary Celebration has also posed a challenge. Historically, this party has generated around $150,000 of critical lifesaving funding.

“We are on uncertain ground in a suddenly different world, without a doubt,” Samantha Shelton, CEO and Founder of Furkids, said in a statement. “We worry every day whether or not we have the resources to help injured, homeless and suffering animals — and that’s a feeling we don’t ever want to have. We are absolutely continuing to pursue our mission — no matter what. To do that, we are appealing to the thousands of loyal animal lovers who, through their donations, can help these animals survive.”

Furkids is asking the community to:

For information on Furkids operational changes, including adoption appointments, visit https://furkids.org/blog/furkids-in-the-midst-of-covid-19.

While this coronavirus pandemic progresses, Furkids will continue to update the public on their website at www.furkids.org as well as on social media.

