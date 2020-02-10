Alpharetta is home to a wide variety of culinary hot spots, and Alpharetta Restaurant Week is a great opportunity for patrons to try a new restaurant or revisit a favorite.
More than 25 Alpharetta restaurants will offer a special three-course dinner menu from $20 to $45 and many also offer three-course lunches for $15 to $30 — beverage, tax and gratuity not included.
This week-long celebration of Alpharetta’s restaurant scene will take place Feb. 22 to 29.
The Alpharetta Restaurant Week participating restaurants currently include: Alpine Bakery & Trattoria, Barleygarden Kitchen & Craft Bar, Benihana, Botiwalla, Chiringa, Citizen Soul, Coalition Food and Beverage, Colletta, CRU Food & Wine Bar, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, Flatlands Bourbon and Bayou, Hudson Grille Alpharetta, Jekyll Brewing City Center, Kona Grill, M Thai Street Food, MADE Kitchen & Cocktails, Mercantile Social, Oak Steakhouse, Pure Taqueria, Ray’s at Killer Creek, Salt Factory Pub, Secreto Kitchen & Bar, Southern Porch, True Food Kitchen, Village Tavern and Vinny’s on Windward.
With limitless dining options, exciting food events and authentic culinary experiences, Alpharetta has gained the reputation as the foodie destination of the Southeast. Whether it is learning how to create a mouthwatering dish at one of the four cooking schools, picking up fresh produce at the Alpharetta Farmers Market (Saturdays, April 4 – Oct. 31), choosing to dine at many of Alpharetta’s numerous dining options, or checking out events like the Taste of Alpharetta (Thursday, May 7, 2020) and Food Truck Alley (second Thursday of the month, May – Oct.), epicureans around the U.S. have started putting Alpharetta at the top of their lists of places to visit.
“Alpharetta is filled with an abundance of locally owned and chef-driven restaurants,” said Janet Rodgers, president and CEO of the Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Events like Alpharetta Restaurant Week highlight these eateries and give locals and visitors the chance to try out a new restaurant or revisit one of their favorite spots to try something new on the menu.”
Reservations at restaurants are recommended. Browse the most up-to-date list of participating restaurants, menus and pricing on the Alpharetta Restaurant Week page at www.awesomealpharetta.com/alpharetta-restaurant-week/. Alpharetta Restaurant Week is produced by Flavors Magazine.
For more information on where to shop, dine, stay and play in Alpharetta visit www.awesomealpharetta.com.
