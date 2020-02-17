Roswell Presbyterian Church will host the Atlanta Jazz Chorus from First Congregational Church in celebration of the 19th annual Roswell Roots Festival.
The Atlanta Jazz Chorus will perform during Roswell Presbyterian Church’s Jazz Vespers Event under the direction of Dwight Andrews, Ph.D. on Feb. 23, at 4 p.m.
The program will feature jazz works from artists such as Duke Ellington, Jon Hendricks and Bobby McFerrin. In addition to the Atlanta Jazz Chorus, the accompanying band will include artists such as Tyrone Jackson on piano, Billy Thornton on bass, Larry Wilson on drums, Ralph Miles Jones and Will Scruggs on saxophone, Don McIntosh on trumpet and Andrews on reeds.
The Roswell Roots Festival highlights and celebrates black history, culture and contributions. It is considered one of the largest and most comprehensive celebrations of black history and culture in the Southeast.
Roswell Presbyterian Church is at 755 Mimosa Blvd. in Roswell. The event is free and tickets are not required, but registration is encouraged. For more information and free tickets, please visit 2020rootsjazzvespers.eventbrite.com. A full list of Roswell Roots events can be found at www.roswellroots.com.
