More than 200 people attended Vinings Gallery on Canton's show featuring the heart art of Fabio Napoleoni.
The show marked the second consecutive August Napoleoni's pieces were featured at the gallery.
“We were very pleased with how the weekend went and the high level of interest in Fabio’s pieces,” Liza Rawls, gallery director of Vinings Gallery on Canton said in a statement. “This year we had even more fans and collectors come out, so that contributed to the overall success.”
The show included signed and numbered limited editions and artist proofs of Napoleoni’s original piece “Resilient.”
"Resilient" is available for purchase exclusively through the Gallery with 35 percent of proceeds going to support Enduring Hearts, a national nonprofit that funds research to increase the longevity of organ transplants, improve the quality of life for transplant recipients, and eliminate pediatric heart diseases that lead to transplantation.
“Resilient” was inspired by the courageous story of Maya Gahan, the daughter of Enduring Hearts founder Patrick Gahan and a heart transplant recipient.
This September will mark the seventh year anniversary since she received a new heart.
Over the weekend Napoleoni also unveiled “Tough As Nails,” a new original sketch also inspired by Enduring Hearts.
The sketch sold for $2,800 through a silent auction, held Aug. 23 with all of the proceeds donated to Enduring Hearts.
When completed, the full color oil on canvas will be auctioned at Enduring Hearts’ signature fundraiser, the fifth Annual Bourbon Gala & Auction on Feb. 21.
For more information visit enduringhearts.org.
