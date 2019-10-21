The Alpharetta Women’s Half Marathon & 5K Race is set for Nov. 3, starting and finishing at Avalon. The race, which kicks off at with a wave start system at 7 a.m., offers options for serious runners to beginners and walkers.
The racecourse will take runners on a foot tour of the beautiful fall scenery in Alpharetta with the race ending at Avalon.
All pre-registered participants will receive an event shirt, finisher medal, Alpharetta Women’s Bag (provided by Athleta Avalon and lululemon), bib tag timing provided by ChronoTrack and post-race festivities including refreshments and DJ entertainment.
Race entry fees for both the half marathon and 5K event started at one dollar and increase from that amount as slots sell out, so early pre-registration is encouraged. The highest online registration rate for the half marathon event is $110, and for the 5K is $50.
The Alpharetta Women’s Half Marathon and 5K is produced in partnership by Premier Event Management and 10xEM, LLC who has partnered with Avalon and the Alpharetta Convention & Visitors Bureau on this event.
“It is exciting to be bringing the Alpharetta Women’s Half Marathon & 5K Race back for its second year,” Bill Burke, president of Premier Event Management, said in a statement. “Over a thousand female athletes will hit the ground running beginning in Avalon and traverse the winding roads of Alpharetta to determine who will take home bragging rights for fastest woman in the Southeast.”
Race packet pickup will be available on Friday, Nov. 1 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Big Peach Running Company (5530 Windward Parkway, Alpharetta), lululemon Avalon (5120 Avalon Blvd, Alpharetta) and Athleta Avalon (6120 Avalon Blvd, Alpharetta).
Race Schedule
• 6:55 a.m. — National Anthem
• 7 a.m. — Alpharetta Women’s Half Marathon Start
• 7:15 a.m. — Alpharetta Women’s 5K Start
• 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Alpharetta Women’s Half Marathon & 5K Post Race Party
• 10:30 a.m. — Awards Ceremony
“Alpharetta offers so much to do, see and experience as the home to the Alpharetta Women’s Half Marathon & 5K Race and it is the perfect opportunity to make it a girlfriend’s weekend getaway or staycation,” said Janet Rodgers, president and CEO of the Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau. “The athletes will have fantastic shopping, dining and entertainment around every corner while they are here for the race.”
For more information on registration and special Alpharetta Women’s Half Marathon & 5K Race hotel rates in Alpharetta visit, www.awesomealpharetta.com/alpharetta-womens-half-and-5k-race.
