Teen writer Jessica Rich, of Alpharetta, has been named as one of the two latest winners of BookLogix’s Young Writers Contest.
Rich entered the contest when she was 15. Her science fiction novel “The Shift” is set in a world where the government, called the Society, takes orphans and genetically engineers them to become shape-shifting soldiers against their will.
Main characters Mila and Liam, despite being on opposite sides of the rebellion, have to find a way to work together to stop the Society and its injustices before it’s too late.
Rich, whose longtime goal was to see her name in print, said she is ecstatic that the contest gave her the opportunity to become a teen author.
“I’ve always wanted to publish a book before I got out of high school, and now my dream is coming true in real-time,” Rich said in a news release. “It’s the biggest blessing I could ask for, that I finally get to share my stories with the world.”
The BookLogix Young Writers Contest fosters creative writing and literacy among young people by offering writers ages 10 to 18 the opportunity to have their book published. Winners are selected based on originality, creativity and writing skill.
The two winners selected each year will have their book published by BookLogix, with a prize value of approximately $5,000 each.
Anastasia Brown from New Castle, Pennsylvania, was the second winner with her mystery novel “Behind the Reflection.”
The 2020 Young Writers Contest is now open. Visit booklogix.com/young-writers-contest for more details.
BookLogix is a professional publishing house that supports authors and independent publishers. Located in Alpharetta, BookLogix publishes a variety of fiction and nonfiction books.
