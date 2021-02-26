Derek Kirkman was blindsided by being diagnosed with colon cancer, and in March he’s spreading the word to warn others about it.
The Alpharetta resident is one of 24 individuals featured in Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC)’s national “No Excuses” awareness campaign, which is launching in New York’s Times Square March 1 for Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.
Kirkman, who was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer in 2016 at age 47, was chosen to become an ambassador for Fight CRC, a Springfield, Missouri-based nonprofit that advocates for individuals with colon and rectal (colorectal) colorectal cancer. The campaign will appear in New York during the first week in March and also on Fight CRC’s Facebook page.
“I think it’s great because I didn’t know a whole lot about colon cancer before,” Kirkman said. “When you’re diagnosed with cancer, it’s a pretty scary thing that happened to you, so you start looking for information.
“Luckily I knew about Fight CRC and had some people reach out to me and kind of give me some information about it and helped guide (me) through the process. It’s a long process of going through chemotherapy and all the other symptoms you have from it, so it’s good to have some type of resource to help guide you through.”
Pre-diagnosis, Kirkman heard about Fight CRC through his brother Brett, who was introduced to the organization while working for a gastroenterology clinic in Arkansas. Kirkman, whose job is in the advertising industry, even did some work for the nonprofit.
“I did a little video for them of a survivor telling her story,” he said.
In a news release, Fight CRC President Anjee Davis said the ambassadors “bravely rally to raise awareness for this disease.”
“We are certain that their stories will resonate with people and provoke them to look past the excuses and get screened,” she said.
Colorectal cancer trails only lung cancer as the second leading cause of death among cancers in the United States. Kirkman discovered he had colon cancer after he started passing blood through his urine.
“Unfortunately, that’s why (colorectal) cancer is the No. 2 cause of death for cancers, because there’s not a lot of symptoms from it,” he said. “I didn’t really have any symptoms, so I had no idea I even had it. They’re not really sure how long I had it before I was diagnosed, but … I had a plum-size tumor in my colon. It was so high up (in the colon) that there were no symptoms. Finally, once you have symptoms, it’s too late.
Also, at the time the recommended age to get a colonoscopy, which helps discover cancer, was 50 (though today healthcare experts have lowered it to 45), so Kirkman hadn’t gotten one yet.
“I have no family history of colon cancer, so I really didn’t have a reason to do that,” he said. “I’m pretty healthy and at a good weight, so all the things considered factors for colon cancer, I didn’t really meet any of those. Somehow, I got it anyway.”
Kirkman, who has been cancer-free for nearly five years, said he’s “super lucky and super grateful” to be in good health today.
“I don’t have any real symptoms,” he said. “I have a couple of symptoms from the chemotherapy, but all in all, I can’t complain too much. I feel great.”
Fight CRC and Komodo Health partnered on a study that showed COVID-19 has delayed and postponed colorectal cancer screening. According to Clinical Oncology News, delays in colorectal cancer screenings during the pandemic will equate to a 12% increase in cancer deaths over the next five years.
As an ambassador, he’s asking everyone to get a colonoscopy when they turn 50 or even 45.
“Unfortunately, getting a colonoscopy is really the main way to check for colon cancer, and it’s not very fun. You have to do a lot of prep,” he said. “Getting the colonoscopy is not just an easy blood test or something like that you can do, so a lot of people put it off. I understand that, and don’t know if I would have done it right at 50.
“But hopefully, when people hear some of the stories and hear, ‘Hey, I know this guy who has … (colon cancer). He had no other symptoms, and it’s a really easy thing to go undiagnosed. ’ Hopefully they’ll hear my story and see a doctor, and if they’re having any symptoms, at least follow up on the symptoms and hopefully catch it if they have it, catch it early.”
For more information about Fight CRC, visit www.fightcrc.org.
