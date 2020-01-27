Alpharetta K9 team Sgt. Mark Tappan and his K9 Mattis will be featured on the Jan. 29 episode of “America’s Top Dog” at 9 p.m. on A&E.
Mattis became known as a local hero after falling about 30 feet while chasing two robbery suspects in 2016. He was rushed into surgery and made a full recovery.
Now he will be seen competing for the title of “Top Dog” over three rounds of competition that test their speed, agility, scenting and teamwork.
The show premiered earlier this month on A&E, a network renowned for its true crime programming.
In each one-hour episode, four police K9 teams, including fan-favorites from the hit series “Live PD,” and one civilian team face off for the title of “Top Dog” in three rounds of high velocity, furry competition.
The skilled teams complete a series of expert tasks on a massive obstacle course including navigating a complex maze for scented items and apprehending and taking down a suspect in a bite suit, among a variety of other challenges.
Each week’s winning team will receive $10,000 and an additional $5,000 to donate to the animal charity of their choice.
In the final week of competition, top competitors will return to the finale course to battle for the title of “America’s Top Dog” and an additional $25,000 cash prize.
