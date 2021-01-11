Act Together Ministries, a children’s charity serving north Metro Atlanta, is launching a COVID-19 Community Support program to provide support and relief for foster children, frontline workers, and those most vulnerable to the coronavirus pandemic.
This year, Act Together will be providing meals for hospital workers, masks for foster children, supplies and care packages for frontline workers as well as support for elderly community members living in nursing homes.
“While Act Together Ministries primarily operates as a children’s charity, we also meet the needs in our community as they arise. In the past, we have operated food pantries, hosted community Thanksgiving dinners, and assisted with disaster relief. As the numbers affected by COVID-19 continue to rise, we are stepping up to assist as we are able,” said Act Together Ministries Executive Director Heather Clark.
The ministry is providing several volunteer opportunities and is asking north metro Atlanta residents to pitch in to help. Volunteers can assemble care packages, make masks, provide meals for health care workers, or call senior citizens who have been isolated during this time. For a full list of opportunities please visit www.actogetherministries.org.
Clark says this is also a chance for parents to involve their kids in community service. “Part of the mission of Act Together Ministries is to inspire the next generation to serve by providing opportunities for families to volunteer together. The best way for children to develop a heart for others is to serve alongside their parents,” Clark said. “Many of the opportunities we offer are family friendly, such as organizing a drive together in your neighborhood, decorating a collection box, and sorting the donations.”
Those who are not able to volunteer can make a financial donation to support Act Together’s COVID-19 relief work.
