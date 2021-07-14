North Fulton is mourning the loss of one of its own after Alpharetta police officer Clinton Martin died from COVID-19 July 3.
Martin, his wife Maria and his daughter Rosie tested positive for COVID-19 April 23. The three of them were hospitalized April 27 and Rosie and Maria Martin were discharged days later. While hospitalized, a GoFundMe account was set up for the family with a goal of $20,000 and has now surpassed $33,000.
Martin was released from the hospital around Father's Day, but was rushed back to the hospital and in the ICU by July 1. Martin died surrounded by his family early morning July 4.
"I am heartbroken," Maria Martin wrote on the GoFundMe page. "On Saturday 07/03/2021 the love of my life, my husband, the father to my children has passed away with me by his side. Clinton has been battling for months and is now at peace. The world will not be the same without this amazing man, companion, and friend. We love you and we miss you."
"We have lost a truly beloved and wonderful man," Alpharetta Police Chief John Robison wrote. "He has spent most of his adult life selflessly serving others through the military and law enforcement, and we will always be grateful for his servant’s heart."
Martin was a former Marine and a longtime law enforcement officer. Following Martin's death, officers from Alpharetta, Canton, Milton and Cherokee helped escort him from the hospital to Northside Chapel.
"I want to thank our wonderful Alpharetta community for all the love and support you have shown to Clinton and his family the last several weeks," Robison said. "I have no doubt you provided a tremendous blessing for Clinton and his family throughout his illness. Please continue to pray for Clinton’s wife and children, as well as all of the ADPS family."
Martin's city-issued patrol car has been placed on the corner of Old Milton Parkway at Westside Parkway, directly across from The Avalon and in front of the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety building.
Martin's visitation will be Thursday, July 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. at North Point Community Church, 4350 North Point Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA 30022. Prior to the visitation, there will be a procession to the church down Old Milton Parkway around 5 p.m. Anyone wishing to show support is invited to stand on the side of Old Milton Parkway from Roswell Street to North Point Parkway.
Martin's funeral service will be held Friday, July 16, at 2 p.m. also at North Point Community Church.
Martin will be given a military burial Wednesday, July 21, at 11:30 a.m. at the Georgia National Cemetery, 1080 Scott Hudgens Dr, Canton, GA 30114.
Donations to the Martins can be made to the Alpharetta Public Safety Foundation at www.apsfoundation.org/sponsorships-donations.
