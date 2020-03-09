The city of Roswell is beginning the process designing the 2040 Comprehensive Plan and is inviting the community to help develop the plan.
An advisory committee has been selected and there will be public meetings throughout 2020 for input from the community. The plan will ensure the city exceeds minimum planning standards set by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, retain its qualified government status and to update the latest plan from October 2016.
The comprehensive plan will examine economic development, housing, transportation, recreation and greenspace, public safety, land use, natural and cultural resources and broadband. Development of the plan will begin in the fall and documentation will begin this winter.
Around March or April next year, the city will submit the plan to the state to be reviewed. The state will then have 120 days to review documents, according to Planning and Zoning director Jackie Deibel.
"This 2040 Comprehensive Plan is a unique and great opportunity for the community to get engaged and express short term and long term vision for all citizens roswell," councilmember Marcelo Zapata said at the March 9 council meeting. "That is a milestone for the future redevelopment of Roswell, so it's so critical that everybody get engaged, so I encourage everyone to engage in this process and all the public meetings."
The city will also work with Together Roswell to coordinate and share ideas for Roswell's future. Together Roswell looks at specific, short term plans while Roswell 2040 looks at a broader, long term plan for the city. The Roswell 2040 plan will use parts of Together Roswell's community engagement process.
Consultants will also look more in depth small area planning for up to three specific areas. Deibel said this will give the community the chance to work with the development teams to create this master plan.
Once approved by them, mayor and council must adopt the plan by Oct. 31, 2021.
The first two community meeting are May 5 at East Roswell Park and May 6 at Roswell Area Park. Both are public meetings from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
