The Drake House raised a combined $80,000 from it's latest fundraisers, the 8th Annual Rockin’ the Runway Fashion Show and 16th Annual Miss Mary’s Ice Cream Crankin’.
On Sept. 10, The Drake House hosted its 8th Annual Rockin’ the Runway Fashion Show virtually for the first time. This event marked the second major fundraiser for the organization in just two short weeks. Just 18 days earlier, The Drake House hosted its 16th Annual Miss Mary’s Ice Cream Crankin’ presented by Turf Masters fundraiser with virtual ticket sales and a drive-thru festival experience.
“We were amazed with the support and enthusiasm that we received from the Community,” Executive Director of The Drake House Nesha Mason said.
“We wanted to continue these annual events to bring joy and fun to our incredible community during these uncertain times," director of development Megan Riddle said. "We could not have anticipated how well received each event would be! The smiles, pure joy and fun that each of our guests had made each of the events a huge success for us.”
The Drake House would like to express their gratitude to all of the supporters that made each of the events possible.
The Drake House offers short-term crisis housing, education and empowerment programs for homeless single mothers and their children. The non-profit was founded in 2004 to fill an unmet need in the area. Having opened their doors in June of 2006, The Drake House has served 500 families with 928 children who have originated from Sandy Springs, Roswell, Johns Creek, Alpharetta and Milton. Despite the presumed affluence of the area, The Drake House stays close to or at capacity all year long in their 15-unit apartment complex.
The organization depends on financial and volunteer support from the community to sustain their program.
For more information on volunteering, or to make a donation, please see their event website at http://thedrakehouse.org or contact Megan Riddle at mriddle@thedrakehouse.org
