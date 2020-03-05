Roswell Dance Starz, the resident dance company of Roswell Performing Arts, will dance down the yellow brick road in "Journey to Oz" March 14, at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Roswell Cultural Arts Center.
This dance adaptation of the classic film "The Wizard of Oz," based on L. Frank Baum’s book series, invites the audience to experience the magical land of Oz as Dorothy, Tinman, Scarecrow and Cowardly Lion journey down the yellow brick road and beyond.
The show is fast paced with new head bobbing music along with favorite songs like “We’re Off to See the Wizard” and “Over the Rainbow.” The arrangement of dance styles includes hip-hop, modern/contemporary, lyrical, tap and jazz.
Tickets are $15 online and are available for purchase at roswellgov.com/rds. Tickets will also be available at the door to purchase one hour prior to the start of each show for $20.
Roswell Dance Starz is the resident dance company of Roswell Recreation, Parks, Historic & Cultural Affairs. The rigorous program gives talented dancers ages 7-18 training in technique and provides experience in public performance. This pre-professional program focuses equally on technique, proficiency, and dance education along with performance quality. Company members have the opportunity to attend professional workshops, work with professional instructors and choreographers, and attend concerts and performances. The company is comprised of seven levels, divided by both age and skill.
For more information about Roswell Dance Starz, please contact Nicole Brook at 770-641-3987 or nbrook@roswellgov.com.
The Roswell Cultural Arts Center is at 950 Forrest Street, Roswell, Georgia.
