Thirty-eight-year-old Antonio Wilson of Clayton County was arrested and charged with the murder of a Roswell woman, according to Roswell Police.
Wilson was allegedly arrested for the June murder of 39-year-old Fabiola Thomas of Roswell.
On June 8, at approximately 8:40 a.m., Roswell officers responded to a radio call of a residential Burglary at the Atlantic Newtown Apartments at 606 Ashley Forest Drive.
Police say the male caller was frantic and hysterical, he told officers his roommate was in his bathtub and that something bad had happened to her. The roommate used a key and allowed officers into the apartment. Upon officers arrival they located an unresponsive female in the bathtub.
Officers attempted to render aid to the victim and emergency personnel responded to the scene. According to police, Thomas was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The investigation involved numerous interviews and search warrants in Fulton and Clayton Counties. On Oct. 24, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the manner of Thomas’s death as a homicide.
Police say Thomas and Wilson met on the dating app Plenty of Fish and had been dating off and on.
The Roswell Police Department is asking anyone with additional information about this investigation to please contact the Roswell Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 770-640-4100 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.
