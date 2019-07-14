Roswell department of transportation is in the process of conducting on study on the most effective way to fix the traffic problems at the Azalea Drive and Riverside Drive Highway 9 intersection.
Renderings are currently underway to figure out the best way to mend the traffic problems in that area. The city wants to widen the road to a four lane highway and add two roundabouts, or bow tie roundabouts, on Riverside Drive and Azalea Drive.
According to the study, the bow tie design will be the least expensive option and be useful for 10 to 15 years. Cost for the bow tie will range between $500,000 and $3 million. The city expects that there will also be minor changes once construction begins.
Because the roads run along the Chattahoochee Forest and River, some trees will need to be cut down for the project to be completed.
"Many of the trees bordering this project have already been adversely impacted over the years by side-trimming procedures for overhead line clearance, trenching and other activities required for installation and maintenance of utilities," Deputy Director of Transportation Dell Ross said. "Many trees along the corridor are in poor health, covered in ivy and showing signs of distress. Very few of the trees that are being impacted by this project are considered specimen trees."
One of the potential plans for the reconstruction would be a pedestrian path along the road, but residents advocated for a gravel bike path through the forest.
However, rumors have spread that the city and National Parks Service are not in connections during this project. Some residents were concerned that Bill Cox, Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area Superintendent, was not contacted during this process.
"I had also been told on several occasions, when advocating for a gravel path that could meander through the woods as an alternative to the concrete path paralleling the curb line, that that was not a possibility because the National Park Service would not allow it," Roswell resident Jason Yowell said. "Bill told us that he was neither consulted nor offered an alternative path concept."
However, Dell-Ross stated that Cox is completely aware of the plans and has been a part of the process.
"Superintendent Bill Cox is fully aware of the impacts of the project and agreed to mitigation requirements with Georgia DOT and the City of Roswell in late 2018," Dell-Ross stated.
"Bill Cox does not support bike trails through the national park," Dell-Ross said. "He doesn't support bike access to the park."
Dell-Ross explained that Cox has never supported bike trails through the national parks, and that none of the national park trails in this unit accommodate bike use.
In addition, the city will be gaining right away from properties in the area.
"I have a commercial strip on south Atlanta street," Ashok Nagrani said. "The plans as they are drawn right now will take about 12 feet of my property and since I only have 1.17 acres, that's gong to have major impact on the future sellability of my property."
According to Dell-Ross the amount of right of way and tress cut varies as the landscape changes. Once the project is complete, residents will be able to ride their bikes from Riverside Park to the Historic Square. City council approved the memorandum at the July 8 meeting, allowing the project to move to the next step in the process.
