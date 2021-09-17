The City of Roswell and members of the Roswell Rotary Club honored the victims and first responders of 9/11 through a memorial at Roswell Area Park and with a cookout for Roswell's own local heroes.
Roswell Rotary held their event at Fire Station 4 from 3 to 8 p.m. Past president Lynne Lindsay said they served burgers and hot dogs to around 275 first responders, including law enforcement officers, fire fighters and 911 dispatchers. During the cookout, first responders were able to remain in their vehicles while rotary members and volunteers from Roswell High School, Blessed Trinity and The Cottage School Interact brought them food and drinks.
"We are grateful for the tremendous community support of our first responders surrounding the 20th Anniversary of the 9/11 attack on our country," Roswell Police Chief James Conroy said. "Among other memorial events, the Roswell Rotary Club provided meals, t-shirts and commemorative challenge coins to Roswell Police and Fire personnel. This is one of the many relationships that mean so much to those of us who serve Roswell. It means a great deal to have such strong support from the people we serve."
Roswell Rotary started the project last year when the city's annual 9/11 memorial ceremony was cancelled due to COVID-19. The cookout also won Best Community Service Project.
While the city did not hold its official ceremony, flags were set up at Roswell Area Park to give visitors a "quiet space to reflect and to pay their respects." Like many others, Conroy took a moment to reflect on the events of Sept. 11, 2001. Conroy said he was a Lieutenant with DeKalb Police assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division when 9/11. He was home when the attacks happened, but he and several other officers made the decision to come in to work in case they were needed.
"I had the opportunity to visit the Pentagon and Ground Zero in the days immediately following the attacks," he said. "A large group of police officers from across the country caravanned in marked patrol cars to ground zero. We passed the Pentagon as recovery efforts were continuing."
When they arrived to Ground Zero, Conroy said, fires were still burning.
Conroy and the other officers met with their fellow first responders to provide support and to attend the funeral service for the 37 Port Authority police officers who died during the attack.
"This was an experience I will never forget," Conroy said. "On May 26, 2018 a friend of mine, FBI Special Agent in Charge David LeValley passed away as a direct result of his work at Ground Zero following the terroristic attacks. His sacrifice and the sacrifice of all who perished will never be forgotten."
