The City of Roswell’s Recreation, Parks, Historic and Cultural Affairs Department has teamed up with local gem the Computer Museum of America to support Summer STEAM Camps in 2021.
In weeks from June 7 through July 19, CMoA will be hosting youth camps for a variety of age groups to ignite and enhance interest in all things Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics. Each day will focus on a different element of STEAM.
This unique collaboration is designed to serve Roswell’s local community by providing the highest quality experiences and thought-provoking programs and includes an exclusive Roswell resident discount with the promo code RoswellRes for $20 off the price of the camp.
“We are excited to join together with CMoA to offer some exciting new summer camp programs in the City of Roswell," Recreation, Parks, Historic and Cultural Affairs Director Jeff Leatherman said. "I can’t think of a better STEAM summer camp environment than right in the middle of a 35,000-square-foot museum that contains a one-of-a-kind technology collection located right here in Roswell."
For any additional questions related to the STEAM Camp Collaboration or questions regarding summer camps and programs, please contact the Recreation, Parks, Historic and Cultural Affairs Department at rrpd@roswellgov.com.
To register for the STEAM Camps, visit https://www.computermuseumofamerica.org/calendar/.
The real one is STEM - science, technology, engineering, mathematics. These are all sciences. Art is not science, it is at best imagination. Some have been trying to insert Arts into STEM for the last couple of years. Art has no relationship to the sciences.
