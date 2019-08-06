The city of Milton selected Robert Drewry to serve as the new public works director, following Carter Lucas's departure earlier this year.
Drewry is a highly experienced public works official with more than 30 years of experience in local government. He served as Chatham County Public Works Director since 2000 and was interim director and assistant director for two years prior to that. As Chatham County Public Works Director, Drewry managed multiple budgets totaling more than $16.5 million annually, with 127 full-time and 7 part-time employees.
"I'm thrilled to join the City of Milton," Drewry said. "Milton is a really unique community, and I look forward to working with staff to build on the many successes of the public works department in serving this community"
Drewry began his career as assistant county engineer in Lowndes County, before joining Chatham County's department of engineering as a civil engineer, where he spent almost five years. Drewry is a South Georgia native and received his degree in Civil Engineering Technology from Georgia Southern University. He also has a Certificate of Public Works Management from the University of Georgia's Carl Vinson Institute of Government.
His professional experience includes road maintenance, storm water maintenance, water/sewer systems, solid waste management and the operation and maintenance of mechanical draw bridges. In Chatham County, he created departmental policy, drafted procedural manuals, implemented an automated work order system that captures actual costs and tracks inventory, managed capital improvements from planning through completion, and led the planning, construction and relocation of the department into a new $5 million facility.
He's also had emergency management experience, creating the departmental disaster plan, including debris management, and after Hurricane Matthew in 2016, he coordinated the County's debris management of 1.6 million cubic yards.
In 2016, Drewry received the Innovation Award from the Georgia Chapter of American Public Works Association for the creation of the Chatham County Connect mobile app. He serves on the Georgia Southern Civil Engineering Professional Advisory Committee, the Savannah Utility Coordination Council, and is a past president of the Georgia Chapter of the APWA.
"We're thrilled to have found someone as experienced as Robert Drewry and appreciate how our current staff have taken on additional duties in the interim," City Manager Steve Krokoff said. "This was a lengthy, multi-step hiring process --- it was important that we found someone with the right skills and experience, but it was also essential that we found someone who values citizen engagement."
As Milton's Public Works Director, Drewry will oversee the integrated public/private-modeled department with a total budget of $2.6 million, employing eight full-time staff members and a host of support resources provided through city contractors and vendors.
