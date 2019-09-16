Downtown Alpharetta's City Center Project is the 2019 award winner for both Excellence In Town Center Development and the People's Choice Award for the Public Realm from the Urban Land Institute's Atlanta District.
The district includes Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee. The Urban Land Institute's Awards For Excellence recognize outstanding real estate development projects or initiatives that exemplify ULI's mission of providing leadership in the responsible use of land and in creating and sustaining thriving communities. The awards are open to projects located within Georgia, Alabama, and Eastern Tennessee.
A distinguished jury of ULI members, representing all major segments of the industry, evaluates all submissions. The jury considers how a development demonstrates leadership, innovation, market success, sustainability, resilience and meets the current and future needs of its surrounding community.
“We set out to do well by doing good, and we hope the success of Alpharetta City Center will inspire more people-centric, sustainable developments in the Atlanta area,” president of developer Morris & Fellows Cheri Morris said. “We are very proud that downtown now serves as the heart of the City of Alpharetta, with attractive gathering places for families and unique spaces for talented retailers and restaurateurs.”
“It’s been gratifying to see how Alpharetta City Center prompted development patterns to shift away from the car-centric sprawl along the 400 corridor to pedestrian-friendly design in downtown,” Morris added. “Following on City Center’s success, 31 projects are now underway downtown and an estimated $400 million of private investment has poured into a half-mile radius around City Center, including a new boutique hotel, two-thirds of Alpharetta’s new home inventory, and 7 of the 10 office projects underway in the city.”
Alpharetta City Center is a 26 acre public/private partnership in the heart of downtown Alpharetta at the intersection of Main Street and Academy Street. The city opened a new City Hall, a new Fulton County Library, a five-acre Brook Street Park, the one-acre Town Green, and the 445-car parking deck in 2015, then enlisted a team of four private developers to work together to fulfill a cohesive vision to expand the existing historic district by six city blocks.
The private development includes 45,000 square feet of freestanding restaurants scattered throughout 2.5 acres of parks and green space, backdropped by 43,000 of street retail below 168 residential units and the corporate headquarters of DataScan, and 40 single-family homes. The Town Green acts as a central meeting hub connecting restaurants, retail, park space and the trail head of the Alpha Loop.
