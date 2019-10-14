Christian Youth Theater will allow members of the special needs community and their caregivers an opportunity to see this season's production of "Matilda" for free and without typical theater etiquette Oct. 23.
The theater company is inviting members of the "exceptional community," their families and caregivers to enjoy the company's final dress rehearsal. During a typical theater performance, guests are expected to remain seated and quiet during performances; however, this can prove difficult for guests with developmental disabilities.
According to PEW Research Center, around one in six, or about 17%, of children aged 3 through 17 years have one or more developmental disabilities.
"It is one of our most exciting and interactive performances because the audience share in the joy of theater by being very vocal and by dancing or moving in the aisles," director Anna Kilbride said. "Patrons are encouraged to move about the theater, and come and go from the auditorium as needed."
CYT Atlanta is an after school theater program that offers classes and two annual full-length Broadway style shows. Recent shows have included "School of Rock," "Mary Poppins," "Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella," and most recently Disney's "Freaky Friday."
The theater company consists of third through 12th graders, allowing for shows like "Matilda" and "School of Rock" to feature a wide range of student ages from an array of area schools, such as Haynes Bridge, Northwood, Chattahoochee High School and Johns Creek High School.
The shows are professionally produced, featuring Bridgeway School's Anna Kilbride as director, Top Theatrics' director Jenn Loudermilk as musical director and Red Phoenix Theatre Company co-founder Anna Bragg as choreographer.
The free performance will be at Mount Pisgah United Methodist Church at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23. For more information, call 678-644-4800 or email marjieshindler@gmail.com.
