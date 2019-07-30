Alpharetta's Christian Youth Theater company will be hosting auditions for October's production of the Tony award winning "Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical."
Auditions will be held Friday and Saturday Aug. 16 to 17. Third through fifth graders will have voice auditions from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. (or until done) on Friday, and then sixth graders and up begin auditions at 7 p.m.
Dance auditions will be Saturday morning, with call backs that afternoon. CYT typically has between 65 to 80 students in a cast.
In order to register for auditions, students must be registered for CYT classes, During the registration process, students will be given an option to sign up for auditions and online forms to fill out including uploading head shots and resume. On the day of the audition, each student needs to bring one audition form and a karaoke track for their audition song on any device.
Students are encouraged to select their favorite musical theater song that exemplifies their voices.
CYT Atlanta is an after school theater program that offers classes and two annual full-length Broadway style shows. Recent shows have included "School of Rock," "Mary Poppins," "Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella," and most recently Disney's "Freaky Friday."
The theater company consists of 3rd through 12th graders, allowing for shows like "Matilda" and "School of Rock" to feature a wide range of student ages from an array of area schools, such as Haynes Bridge, Northwood, Chattahoochee High School and Johns Creek High School.
The shows are professionally produced, featuring Bridgeway School's Anna Kilbride as director, Top Theatrics' director Jenn Loudermilk as musical director and Red Phoenix Theatre Company co-founder Anna Bragg as choreographer.
"Matilda is a witty and visually stunning musical with both hilarious and heart-wrenching moments," Kilbride said. "Our production will feature many iconic moments from the Broadway musical, while also utilizing creative new ways to tell this classic Roald Dahl story. Audiences can definitely expect a high energy performance with stunning technical elements."
Classes are held at Mount Pisgah United Methodist Church Tuesdays or Thursdays and at Peachtree Corners Baptist Church on Sundays. Classes start the week of Aug. 11. and last for two hours a class for ten weeks. On the last evening of classes, students perform a short showcase to show parents what they have learned.
"It's a great opportunity for new young students to get their feet wet," parent and PR Committee member Brett Cohrs said. "My daughter started in the 4th grade in 'The Little Mermaid' and hasn't looked back. They do an amazing job weaving in the new ones with the seasoned students."
