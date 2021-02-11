A Roswell child was taken to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta after his mother attacked him with a hammer, police say.
Gabriella Flores, 35, of Roswell, is facing arrest warrants for cruelty to children 2nd degree and aggravated assault family violence.
Flores' 14-year-old son called police on his mother Feb. 11. Police say the child was cleaning his room when his closet door fell off due to faulty hinges. Flores was walking by his room when she noticed his door and began yelling at him. Her son locked his door to stop her from getting into his room, police say, but Flores proceeded to use a hammer and knife to unlock the door.
Flores rushed her son, who grabbed the arm wielding the knife and hammer and attempted to pin her down. Police say Flores threw him onto the bed, where she started hitting him.
Police could see visible abrasions on the child's hands and arms, as well as red marks on his left thigh and the right side of his back. Flores claimed her son hit her in the face, but police saw no abrasions on her face.
The 14-year-old was rushed to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, where a nurse filed a report with the Division of Family and Children Services. The doctor who examined the child said there was a clear imprint of a hammer on the side of his head and his left thigh.
