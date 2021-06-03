The Chattahoochee Nature Center's Possum Trot is returning to the banks of the Chattahoochee with both in-person and virtual race options.
An Atlanta tradition for 43 years, the Possum Trot 10K has allowed runners to take part in a great race along the beautiful banks of the Chattahoochee River while helping save animals and fund environmental education at the Chattahoochee Nature Center.
This year, the runners had the option to select an in-person or virtual race. The in-person race begins at 7 a.m. June 19.
Participants will receive free professional photos as well as a commemorative T-shirt. Winners in each age group will receive medals and runners receive free admission to CNC’s 127 acres all day.
“We are so excited to be able to offer runners an in-person and virtual race option in 2021," CNC Event Program Director Tamara Kinmon said. "After having to move to an all-virtual race in 2020 we look forward to the 2021 participants starting in waves and enjoying the flat, fast race along the Chattahoochee River.”
All proceeds from the race benefit the Chattahoochee Nature Center’s environmental education programs focused on the Chattahoochee River and its watershed as well as CNC’s wildlife rehabilitation efforts.
So far this year, CNC has taken in over 400 injured animals. The on-site staff works tirelessly to help the injured animals and return them to their habitats when possible.
In addition to helping wildlife, CNC traditionally hosts more than 40,000 students from more than 400 schools in the metro Atlanta area, teaching them all about the importance and science of nature. For many students, CNC is the first time they are out in nature or on the Chattahoochee River. This past school year we offered virtual field trip options to keep students connected to nature.
“We are grateful to our presenting sponsor Northside Hospital,” Senior Director for Development at Marketing at CNC DeAnn Fordham said. “Their support allows us to implement our health and wellness opportunities and connect people to nature.”
For more information and to register for the race, visit www.chattnaturecenter.org/special-events/possum-trot-10k-event/.
