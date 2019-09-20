The Chattahoochee Nature Center will soon begin a Capital Improvement Campaign to renovate various areas around the campus.
The Capital Improvement Campaign is an $8 million project that will focus on rebuilding older areas at the nature center, including rebuilding the existing boardwalk and entryway.
Phase 1 will include rebuilding boardwalk and the entryway to the center, building a pedestrian bridge, new driveway and roadside improvements. The pedestrian bridge would be about 17 feet high and widened to nine feet, allowing for better wheelchair accessibility.
Phase 2 of the project would include the new admission area, remodeling of Kingfisher Hall, improvements to existing camp facilities, and paths and lighting within the CNC, making current trails more ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) accessible.
The center also plans to improve the path to the Unity Garden and add an outdoor kitchen; however, these improvements will need additional funding. They also want to add a new outdoor area by Heron Pond.
"It's a great environment for school programs, team-building projects and cooperate groups coming in and an opportunity to discover the nature center," Executive director of the Chattahoochee Nature Center Chris Nelson said.
So far the CNC has raised around $4 million for the project. The remaining funds will come from members of the community, foundations and businesses. Designs are still being finalized, but construction could begin early next year.
