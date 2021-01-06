More than forty Fairy Houses and Gnome Homes will line the woodland trails at the Chattahoochee Nature Center until Feb. 28, as a part of the Enchanted Woodland Trails Special Exhibit.
These tiny structures await the curious visitor who will discover them tucked up against the trees and hidden amongst the fallen leaves. CNC’s mission is to connect people with nature, and Enchanted Woodland Trails provides an opportunity for visitors to make that connection through imagination and a little bit of magic.
The fairy houses are built by local artists with an emphasis on the use of natural material in the design. Families and children can study the natural elements incorporated into each house while engaging with the fantastical stories behind each creation.
This year, the exhibit includes a 7-foot fairy and gnome lodge, handmade pottery treehouses, and a twinkling glass fairy ring.
Visitors are invited to slow down, enjoy the outdoors, and notice the little things as they search for these tiny dwellings. If they feel inspired, they can create their own houses in the free play area on CNC’s grounds. Visitors can also purchase fairy-related gifts and wares in the Discovery Center Nature Store during this time.
To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for visitors, visitors should purchase admission tickets in advance, which include a date and time to visit the center, and members should make a reservation for their visit to guarantee admission.
Walk-ups may be accommodated based on daily visitation. Center-wide policies and procedures have been implemented to offer the best experience possible. Updates can be viewed on the “Plan your Visit” page on the CNC website.
