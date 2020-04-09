Donated Produce
Buy Now

The Unity Garden is the Chattahoochee Nature Center's quarter-acre outdoor classroom and urban farm and is in operation year round. 

 Special Photo

The Chattahoochee Nature Center donated 340 pounds of fresh produce to North Fulton Community Charities' food pantry. 

The newest crop of produce from the nature center's Unity Garden — lettuces, kale, turnips — was dropped off April 3 at the food pantry of North Fulton Community Charities. 

“It was all sown, grown, and harvested by our wonderful staff,” CNC's Manager of Gardens and Horticulture, Julie Hollingsworth-Hogg said.

The Unity Garden is CNC's quarter-acre outdoor classroom and urban farm and is in operation year round. Everything grown in the garden is donated to NFCC, making CNC one of the largest providers of fresh produce to a food pantry in the region.

Holly York, executive director of NFCC, said the food pantry is serving more than 70 needy families each day with food and fresh produce in this difficult time, thanks in part to CNC.

“By far, the Unity Garden has provided amazing, healthy options,” York said.

The latest batch of produce contained lettuce, kale, kohlrabi, cabbage, collard, turnips, broccoli and Swiss chard.

“I feel honored to be a part of us still growing vegetables for all those needy families in North Fulton,” said Hollingsworth-Hogg.

For more information about the Unity Garden and CNC’s horticulture department, visit www.chattnaturecenter.org/visit/experience/horticulture/

A note to our readers

In these troubling times when we are all dealing with the coronavirus, local news is more valuable than ever. We have made the decision to give our readers free access during this crisis, but we ask that you would voluntarily support local journalism by signing up for a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you to keep seeing our valuable local coverage even after we have weathered this storm.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.