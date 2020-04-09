The Chattahoochee Nature Center donated 340 pounds of fresh produce to North Fulton Community Charities' food pantry.
The newest crop of produce from the nature center's Unity Garden — lettuces, kale, turnips — was dropped off April 3 at the food pantry of North Fulton Community Charities.
“It was all sown, grown, and harvested by our wonderful staff,” CNC's Manager of Gardens and Horticulture, Julie Hollingsworth-Hogg said.
The Unity Garden is CNC's quarter-acre outdoor classroom and urban farm and is in operation year round. Everything grown in the garden is donated to NFCC, making CNC one of the largest providers of fresh produce to a food pantry in the region.
Holly York, executive director of NFCC, said the food pantry is serving more than 70 needy families each day with food and fresh produce in this difficult time, thanks in part to CNC.
“By far, the Unity Garden has provided amazing, healthy options,” York said.
The latest batch of produce contained lettuce, kale, kohlrabi, cabbage, collard, turnips, broccoli and Swiss chard.
“I feel honored to be a part of us still growing vegetables for all those needy families in North Fulton,” said Hollingsworth-Hogg.
For more information about the Unity Garden and CNC’s horticulture department, visit www.chattnaturecenter.org/visit/experience/horticulture/
