The Chattahoochee National Park Conservancy has launched the HikeCRNRA challenge to encourage metro-Atlantans to trek the 66 miles of designated trails within the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area.
The conservatory, the official Friends group of the CRNRA, created the HikeCRNRA challenge to encourage hikers to visit all park units within the CRNRA and to reward trail exploration.
The first six hikers were recently recognized for finishing all 66 miles of the challenge. Individuals who hike all designated CRNRA trails receive a special HikeCRNRA patch, an annual membership to CNPC and recognition at the annual CNPC members meeting.
“We hope HikeCRNRA will encourage people to see all that the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area has to offer,” CNPC board member Ray Steed said. “Visiting all 15 park units and hiking all 66 miles of maintained hiking trails along the Chattahoochee River should lead to a greater appreciation of this beautiful greenspace within our metro area.”
The CRNRA is a series of 15 park units along 48 miles of the Chattahoochee River in metro Atlanta. Each park unit offers well maintained and diverse hiking trails which provide recreational opportunities and access to historic sites along the river.
To join the program, participants can go to www.chattahoocheeparks.org. Park unit trail maps and trail segment tracking forms are available for downloading. Additionally, a summary form is available to submit to CNPC once all trail segment hikes have been completed.
Credit will be given for trail segments completed after Dec. 1, 2020, and hikers will have a lifetime to complete all trail segments.
For more information on this program or how to join, donate or volunteer with CNPC, visit www.chattahoocheeparks.org or email info@chattahoocheeparks.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.