Roswell Dance Starz, the resident dance company of Roswell Performing Arts, is set to perform its holiday concert “Land of Sweets” on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Roswell Cultural Arts Center.
This original production, loosely based on the second act of the holiday classic “The Nutcracker,” invites the audience to experience the magical world of the Sugar Plum Fairy as she hosts a dessert party for Clara and friends, including characters from “Frozen” who will also be making guest appearances.
The arrangement of dance styles performed will include hip-hop, modern/contemporary, character, ballet, tap and jazz.
Tickets are $15 online and are available for purchase at www.roswellgov.com/rds. Tickets will also be available at the door to purchase one hour prior to the start of each show for $20.
Roswell Dance Starz’ rigorous program gives talented dancers ages 7 to 18 training in technique and provides experience in public performance. This pre-professional program focuses equally on technique, proficiency and dance education along with performance quality.
Company members have the opportunity to attend professional workshops, work with professional instructors and choreographers, and attend professional concerts and performances. The company is comprised of seven levels, divided by both age and skill.
For more information about Roswell Dance Starz, please contact Nicole Brook at 770-641-3987 or nbrook@roswellgov.com. The Roswell Cultural Arts Center is at 950 Forrest Street, Roswell, Georgia.
