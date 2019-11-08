The sixth annual Lighting of Avalon marks the opening of the Rockefeller Center-inspired ice skating rink, the lighting of the grand, 40-foot tree and the welcoming of Santa to his high-tech cottage in Palmer Plaza.
Avalon will kick off the holiday season with one of the largest tree lighting in Metro Atlanta on Sunday, Nov. 24. The Lighting of Avalon is free and open to the public, with family-friendly experiences beginning at 1 p.m.
“Avalon’s holiday events are designed to bring the community together to celebrate the magic of the season, while also supporting the important work of local nonprofits,” hospitality and marketing manager at Avalon Cayley Mullen said. “Over the years, Avalon has truly become North Fulton’s home for the holidays – complete with a sparkling ice skating rink and Santa’s whimsical cottage. We’re ecstatic to once again invite our families, friends and neighbors to gather and make precious memories along The Boulevard.”
Avalon’s annual tree lighting extravaganza will take place on Nov. 24 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Featuring live music by bands like Bogey and The Viceroy, family activities, ice skating performances, fireworks and more, this free community event attracted 15,000 revelers last year. At 7 p.m., Santa will lead a countdown to the lighting of Avalon’s 40-feet Christmas tree, officially welcoming the holiday season. The Lighting of Avalon is presented by Northside Hospital. For the full event schedule, visit experienceavalon.com.
With sparkling lights strung above, Avalon’s ice skating rink is open to the public from Nov. 24 through Jan. 26, 2020. General admission tickets are $18 per adult and $14 per child under nine, including skates. For more information on group rates and specialty skating opportunities, visit experienceavalon.com.
Beginning Nov. 25, Saint Nick will set up shop in his North Pole-inspired cottage until Christmas Eve to spread holiday cheer and take photos with families. Avalon will offer parents the opportunity to personalize their visit by using Santa’s high-tech RFID tags, which can be activated at Santa’s house or Concierge. While there are no more reservations available, guests are welcome to walk-up daily. Avalon also invites the community to enjoy a variety of special experiences with Santa this season, such as Pet Nights, Breakfast and Story Time with Santa.
In celebration of the first day of Hanukkah, Avalon will partner with Chabad of north Fulton to host the third annual Menorah Lighting on Sunday, Dec. 22 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
In addition to the holiday events, Avalon’s guests can experience the latest restaurant and retailer openings along The Boulevard, which include Posman Books’ reimagined, sensory-driven bookstore prototype, health-conscious eatery True Food Kitchen, women’s fashion boutique Altar’d State and CHANEL Fragrance and Beauté boutique.
Avalon’s holiday hours will vary by retailer and restaurant. On Black Friday, Avalon will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. From Dec. 16 through Dec. 23, Avalon will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. On Christmas Eve, Avalon will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
