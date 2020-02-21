Celebrate the last day of the Carnival season at Mardi Gras at Avalon Feb. 25 from 5 to 9 p.m.
This Fat Tuesday, the community is invited to experience The Boulevard as it transforms into Bourbon Street for a New Orleans-themed bash featuring jazzy tunes and specialty drinks.
The festivities begin at Avalon’s Concierge where guests can collect their pub crawl passport as well as festive masks and beads. Throughout the event, pub-crawlers are welcome to visit Avalon’s chef-driven restaurants while wearing their best purple, green and gold attire.
Guests who collect at least three stamps on their passport will be entered for a chance to win an exciting Mardi Gras at Avalon prize package.
Participating restaurants include Barleygarden Kitchen and Craft Bar, Oak Steakhouse, True Food Kitchen, South City Kitchen, Marlow’s Tavern, Goldberg’s, Whole Foods Market and Ted’s Montana Grill. Guests are encouraged to share their experience on social media with the hashtag #MardiGrasAtAvalon.
For more information, visit: experienceavalon.com/events/. The event is free and open to the public. Cost of food and drink will vary.
