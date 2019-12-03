A Roswell family's Thanksgiving was interrupted when a car barreled through their house and into the bedroom, police say.
Home owner Juan Mandorthupa told police a car drove through his front yard and crashed into his home. The vehicle entered the home in his bedroom. According to police, the outer wall of the house was severely damaged and pushed into the side of Mandorthupa's bed.
Police say after crashing into Mandorthupa's home, the vehicle backed out of the house, hit his truck and then drove through Mandorthupa's front yard and onto Warsaw Road, leaving the scene.
The gray Mazda had crashed into the trees off Roswell Creek Lane, and was around 25 feet up an embankment. The car was towed to Roswell Police Station and the tag number taken.
