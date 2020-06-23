Cambridge High School is welcoming Ashley Agans to bear country as she starts her role as the new principal this summer.
While certainly starting during an eventful time, Agans said she is thrilled to be at Cambridge. After earning her master from Georgia State, Agans began teaching at Northview High School in 2006, where she taught World History, US History and Advanced Placement World History. Agans became the Department Chair and then later a 504 Chair. She earned her education specialist degree in school leadership from the University of North Georgia and became an Assistant Principal at Autrey Mill Middle School in the fall of 2014. Then in 2017, Agans transferred to Johns Creek High School as the assistant principal.
"Cambridge High School has a strong reputation as a high achieving school in North Fulton," Agans said. "I am proud to be joining the team. I hope to continue the rich traditions and celebrations."
Agans says while of course she wants her students to be accepted to good colleges and achieve goals after high school, she hopes to help students value this rite of passage.
"I am in this field because I value the ability to build relationships with students, their parents, and our community," Agans said. "I love watching students grow into their talents. I love watching students grow academically."
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Fulton County students have been out of school since March 13. Students, teachers and parents were forced to navigate learning remotely. Agans said that during this adjustment, parents were vocal on the need for a single, online platform to find assignments, communicate information, and receive information.
"I will be working closely with my staff to move to a single, online platform," Agans said. "I will be continuing my partnership with Microsoft and Fulton County Schools to ensure our teachers, students, parents and staff are prepared for and feel confident in their use of Teams for classes and information."
Questions still remain about Fulton County plans for the 2020-2021 school year, but superintendent Mike Looney announced a plan where only schools with COVID-19 cases would close, instead of the entire school system.
In addition to dealing with the pandemic, students returning to school will also be returning following a summer of protests against racism and police brutality across the country. Agans said her job will be to listen to students and create an environment of kindness and safety.
"My job will be to continue my own learning in how to best serve and understand all students and their concerns," Agans said. "My job will be giving my students the skill sets to lead us all to a safer, kinder, respectful community."
"I plan to give students a safe space. ALL students," she said. "I have an open door and want our efforts to reflect our students’ needs. Every student needs to feel heard. Every student needs to feel safe."
Despite the uncertainty of the coming school year, Agans said she is excited to meet her new students and tackle the school year.
"I know there is a lot of uncertainty and that brings a lot of stress and nervousness," Agans said. "Know that I will be working around the clock to ensure that when we come back, however that looks, we will be ready. I cannot wait to meet all our Bears!"
Looney said he will announce June 29 if Fulton School will re-open on Aug. 10, the original start date. The superintendent said families can decide to continue virtual learning if they are uncomfortable with sending students back to school.
