More than 20 musicians will return to Alpharetta for the city's 7th annual Wire & Wood Music Festival Oct. 11 through 12.
The free admission festival will showcase more than 20 top musicians performing their original songs and telling the stories that inspired them. This year’s festival will feature headliners G. Love & Special Sauce and Maggie Rose.
The 2019 Wire & Wood Alpharetta Music Festival will feature multiple indoor and outdoor stages across the downtown landscape including main stages on Milton Ave and The Green, plus a special intimate venue inside Alpharetta City Hall. Additional music stages are being sponsored and hosted by Ceviche, Citizen Soul and Central City Tavern.
The festival will feature a special performance on Friday night from Maggie Rose performing songs such as “Change the Whole Thing,” “Love Me More” and “Pull You Through.” Rose’s affinity for finely crafted melodies and intricate storytelling are melded together with rock, soul, rhythm and blues and gospel. Rolling Stone named her recent album one of the “Best Albums of 2018” lauding her as a “soulful showstopper.” Rose has performed aboard the Cayamo Cruise with performers including Jason Isbell, Harris and Dawes, and she opened tour dates as support for Kelly Clarkson’s Meaning Of Life Tour.
On Saturday night, the festival will showcase G. Love & Special Sauce performing their hit songs “Sunday Vibe,” “Baby’s Got Sauce,” and “Blues Music.” Garrett “G.Love” Dutton, Jeffrey “The Houseman” Clemens, and Jimmy “Jazz” Prescott are celebrating their 25th year as touring and recording artists. With over 15 records released, this pioneering band has influenced artists such as Jack White, Jack Johnson, The Avett Brothers, Slightly Stoopid, and many more. Festival goers can expect a high energy mashup of funky beats and songs.
Additional artists confirmed to perform at Wire & Wood Alpharetta Music Festival include Matt Mayes (of Jupiter Coyote), Great Peacock, Sam Burchfield, Channing Wilson, Banditos, The Josephines, Josh Roberts & The Hinges, Parker Gispert (of The Whigs, Mermaid Motor Lounge, Book Club, The Haraway Brothers, Bradley Cole Smith, Ben Chapman, Mike Killeen, Chris Canterbury, Wesley Cook, Baily Ingle, Cat Ridgeway, Greg Fortune, Josh & Leslie Roberts and more to be announced soon.
In addition to music, fans will enjoy food from local restaurants and food trucks as well as interactive activities.
“Since its debut in 2013, the Wire & Wood Music Festival has been a terrific way for nationally recognized singer-songwriters to connect with the community and share the stories behind the songs while also showcasing Alpharetta’s vibrant and growing music scene,” president and CEO of the Alpharetta Convention & Visitors Bureau Janet Rodgers said. “With the event taking place over two weekend days, it gives visitors another reason to enjoy the festival plus all the awesome things to see and do in Alpharetta. It is the perfect fall music getaway!”
The Wire & Wood Alpharetta Music Festival will be on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 11 and 12, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. For more information about the Wire & Wood Alpharetta Music Festival, visit https://www.awesomealpharetta.com/wire-wood-alpharetta-songwriters-festival/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.