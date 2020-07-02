Families can still flutter among the butterflies at the Chattahoochee Nature Center this summer.
The Butterfly Encounter is one of the most popular summer events at the Chattahoochee Nature Center. Guests can get up close with hundreds of native butterflies in an enclosure full of vibrant nectar plants and watch these colorful creatures dance from flower to flower. Guests are also able to feed the butterflies with a nectar stick.
To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for visitors, CNC is drastically reducing the capacity of the outdoor Butterfly Encounter tent to ensure space for social distancing. Center-wide policies and procedures have been implemented to off the best experience possible. Tickets must be purchased in advance and guests must reserve a time slot to visit the nature center. Walk ups are not allowed at this time and cash will not be accepted.
A new wildlife habitat has been created around the outside of the Butterfly Encounter and expanding to permanent plantings inside the encounter. The wildlife habitat will provide shelter and food throughout the year to birds, insects and small mammals.
Butterfly Encounter attendants will be on hand to help guests learn all about these pollinators, and host and nectar plants will be available for sale daily so visitors can start their own pollinator garden.
The Butterfly Encounter is open daily until Aug. 2 and is included with General Admission and free to CNC Members. Visitors must purchase admission tickets in advance, which includes a date and time to visit the center. Members will also be required to make a reservation for their visit. The date and time on your admission ticket will double as your designated time to visit the encounter.
The exhibit is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
