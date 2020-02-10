Every year, thousands of people flock to downtown Roswell to experience what’s become one of the city’s premier events: Alive in Roswell.
This energizing street festival offers unique opportunities for vendors to showcase their products and services and their commitment to the community.
“Alive in Roswell offers an unprecedented opportunity for local businesses to put their products and services in front of thousands of people in a dynamic and exciting atmosphere,” said Christine Ward, special events manager for the city of Roswell.
Those interested in becoming a vendor can fill out an application at www.AliveInRoswell.com.
Hosted by the city of Roswell and made possible by presenting sponsors Gate City Brewing Company and Carl Black Buick GMC, Alive in Roswell is held on the third Thursday of each month from April through October, from 5 to 9 p.m.
It runs concurrently on Canton Street, in East Alley and at Historic Roswell Town Square.
The event series features musical entertainment, hundreds of vendors, kids’ games and interactive entertainment, and the surrounding boutiques, businesses and restaurants participate.
For more information, contact Ward at cward@roswellgov.com or 770-594-6271.
