Tech Alpharetta’s latest graduate Beringei has moved into commercial space in Milton, where it will continue to focus on "community-driven clothing.”
The 14th graduate of Tech Alpharetta’s Innovation Center, Beringei, has developed a digital platform that connects consumers with designated, new clothing designers who create fashion designs that are voted on by consumers. “Only the most popular designs are then manufactured, ensuring success for the new designers, satisfied consumers and a reduction in the environmental waste associated with the clothing manufacturing process,” according to a news release.
After 18 months as a Tech Alpharetta startup, Beringei, founded in 2017 by CEO Bryan Bolling, has hired two new employees and moved into a commercial space.
“Tech Alpharetta’s advice, guidance and connections were tremendously valuable to me as I worked to develop Berengei’s prototype digital marketplace,” Bolling said in a statement. “In addition, the many startup founders whom I met at the (Innovation Center) have been particularly impactful to Beringei’s journey.”
Tech Alpharetta’s Innovation Center, home to nearly 50 tech startups, is a thriving tech startup incubator in Alpharetta that provides education, mentoring and other resources to its startup members to help them to grow and succeed.
Tech Alpharetta (previously the Alpharetta Technology Commission), the first organization of its kind in Georgia, was established in 2012 by the city of Alpharetta and is an independent, nonprofit organization. The organization includes a strategic advisory board of Alpharetta’s leading technology companies and technology events for area tech executives.
“We wish Bryan great success with his launch of Beringei,” stated Tech Alpharetta CEO, Karen Cashion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.