Office Evolution expands into Roswell, providing a new option for remote workers

As more and more of the workforce shifts to working remotely, two Roswell residents are bringing a new coworking facility to their town.
Coworking franchisor Office Evolution is opening its fourth Georgia location next month at 821 Atlanta Street, Roswell. The franchise is owned and operated by preferred CVS developer Mark Gottlieb and marketing professional Jackie Blythe, who have invested more than $3 million to acquire and renovate a nearly 30-year-old office building just south of Canton Street. Construction is currently underway.
“Businesses are now shifting to more suburban, residential locations and tapping a variety of office environments—some as a result of the onset of COVID-19, some as part of the natural ebb and flow of the business cycle. Regardless, many employers now realize that remote work setups actually result in increased productivity with employees in a safe, flexible environment closer to home,” Gottlieb said in a statement.
“Our focus for Office Evolution is to provide an approachable, productive environment for solopreneurs and small- to medium-sized businesses—the best of a traditional office with professional support staff, top-of-the-line technology and a sophisticated, collaborative space with the flexibility and affordability that is necessary for their business success,” stated Blythe.
Plans for the 10,600-sq. ft., single-story facility include 43 fully furnished private offices, two drop-in work areas, two large meeting rooms and a 1,000-sq. ft. multi-functional training and event space. Approximately 25 percent of the space is dedicated to open, shared workspace.
Other amenities include a full-time office manager/concierge to support members and their guests; ample, designated parking; cutting-edge technology including private, reliable and safe internet access; complimentary snack and beverage bar; staffed reception; and live telephone answering during business hours. Members have 24/7 key-card access to their offices as well as privileges at more than 70 other Office Evolution business centers throughout the country.
According to Steve Stroud, executive director, Roswell Inc., the city’s economic and business development organization, “Coworking space plays a vital role in the development and growth of our business community. With approximately a third of Roswell businesses being home-based, Office Evolution will be a great asset for our professionals and entrepreneurs.”
No stranger to brand expansion, Gottlieb is a successful commercial real estate veteran known for his role in the regional expansion of popular brands including CVS, Chase Bank, Family Dollar and Cumberland Farms.
Office Evolution is currently located at Avalon in Alpharetta and at 56 Perimeter Center in Dunwoody, with a location in Johns Creek opening soon. Gottlieb and Blythe are seeking to expand immediately eyeing popular northeast Atlanta neighborhoods for their second location.
For more information about Office Evolution, visit www.officeevolution.com.
