The North Fulton Improvement Network, a local group of leaders from north Fulton cities that explores financial vulnerability in the community, is introducing a series of free online workshops, the first of which will be held Sept. 24.
The network has identified five priority issues of concern: Affordable Housing, Child Wellbeing, Income and Workforce Development, Transportation, and Food Insecurity. After hosting a summit “Our Invisible Neighbors” at Mt. Pisgah UMC last November, over 50% of the 200 participants signed up to help.
"Leaders across the civic, faith, nonprofit, business and municipal spectrum have worked to move the needle towards bringing awareness to these issues," a news release said. "And the current climate is exacerbating the situation for many singles, seniors and families who live and work in our community."
Workforce Resilience in North Fulton Post COVID is being held Sept. 24 from 10 to 11 a.m. Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s Alex Ruder will discuss what the workforce will look like in the post-COVID economy and offer successful strategies moving forward. The group encourages employers, municipal leaders and interested citizens to join by registering at www.eventbrite.com/e/fireside-chat-series-part-1-workforce-resilience-in-nf-post-covid-registration-119145548543.
For more information on North Fulton Improvement Network, visit www.Improvenorthfulton.org.
