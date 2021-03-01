Pencils for Success, a student-led nonprofit group founded by Alpharetta High School senior Davita Verma, was the recipient of 10 laptops donated by DHL.
Verma started the nonprofit in 2018, when she was a freshman, with the purpose of making a difference in the education of underprivileged children. The nonprofit’s mission is to collect unused and gently used essential school supplies and deliver them to young students who need them the most.
The delivery, which took place on Feb. 23, is part of the DHL Helping Learners social responsibility program that donates refurbished, decommissioned computers and equipment to schools and nonprofit organizations.
The goal is to provide the necessary computer equipment for underprivileged students to achieve a quality education. To date, DHL has donated more than 1,100 laptops worldwide, mostly within the U.S.
