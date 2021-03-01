Pencils for Success, a student-led nonprofit group founded by Alpharetta High School senior Davita Verma, was the recipient of 10 laptops donated by DHL. 

Verma started the nonprofit in 2018, when she was a freshman, with the purpose of making a difference in the education of underprivileged children. The nonprofit’s mission is to collect unused and gently used essential school supplies and deliver them to young students who need them the most.

The delivery, which took place on Feb. 23, is part of the DHL Helping Learners social responsibility program that donates refurbished, decommissioned computers and equipment to schools and nonprofit organizations.

The goal is to provide the necessary computer equipment for underprivileged students to achieve a quality education. To date, DHL has donated more than 1,100 laptops worldwide, mostly within the U.S.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.