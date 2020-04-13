CBD Store and More, a new cannabidiol provider on Roswell's Canton Street, is opening its doors to the public online and in person, enacting strict safety protocols to ensure the health of the community.
As the coronavirus pandemic has forced many traditional brick and mortar stores to close, CBD Store and More decided to open now to provide relief to consumers as stress reaches an all-time high across the country.
CBD Store and More exists as a brand under parent company Harvest Connect, a leading Georgia-based hemp-derived cannabidiol, or CBD, extraction and retail company.
"As Harvest Connect progresses though the hemp processing permit process, CBD Store and More looks to help those Georgians and their four-legged friends, who suffer from chronic pain, increased anxiety or trouble sleeping," a news release said.
“This is, most certainly, a unique time to open a physical store,” said Kevin Quirk, CEO of Harvest Connect. “But we felt it was important to try, even if this opening looks far different than what we originally planned. There are people we can help with our products, so opening is more important now than ever. We just had to make adjustments.”
To ensure the safety of employees and client-customers, CBD Store and More has worked to comply with all state and federal guidelines, as well as providing an innovative "drive-through" program, utilizing the back porch and a system of pulleys to deliver product without person-to-person contact.
Other safety measures include orders online, over the phone, and through individual consultations at six-feet apart.
The CBD Store and More storefront remains open but limits the number of customers inside, ensuring six feet of distance exists between employees and customers at all times.
CBD Store and More aims to educate the community on the possible benefits of CBD and the value of hemp overall.
While informational sessions and in-store education series are not yet viable, CBD Store and More provides education to consumers through their social channels and individual phone consultations.
CBD Store and More offers products to consumers featuring the Graceleaf brand, a wholly owned subsidiary of Harvest Connect that will provide wholesale and retail products from non-psychoactive cannabinoid products from hemp and CBD, which contain little to no THC.
Other premium brands are sold as well, including Charlotte's Web, Papa & Barkley and Motherhood Unstressed, a local Atlanta company.
Following the relaxation of federal and state social distancing regulations, CBD Store and More plans to host a weekend-long grand opening event. A percentage of the proceeds from the grand opening will be donated to Shadow Warriors Project, a charity supporting veterans.
To learn more about CBD Store and More, visit graceleafcbd.com or Facebook and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.