The Milton Business Alliance has merged with the Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce to create the Milton Business Council.
A news release calls the collaboration “a landmark move that members believe will provide even greater benefits to Milton’s business community.”
The new Milton Business Council will be “led by Milton business leaders passionate about what’s happening now in the City and excited about the future,” the news release said.
“It will have its own identity coupled with expertise and support — when it comes to quarterly events, professional training and advocacy — from the Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce.”
The Milton Business Alliance had been run by volunteers since its inception in 2009.
Last year, the MBA’s Board discovered that nearly half its members belonged to the Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce, or GNFCC.
The board decided that uniting with the chamber could significantly benefit the Milton business community, spurring discussions that led to this merger.
Sharon Mays, the leader of the now-former MBA, said Milton’s commercial growth in recent years had spurred her group’s board to consider “ways to better serve the expanded business community.”
She said she and other alliance board members believe joining with the GNFCC can do just that.
The Milton Business Council’s first chairman will be John Herbert from the Herbert Legal Group.w
