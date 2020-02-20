A hotel brand focused on health and wellness has entered the metro-Atlanta market with its first location opening in Alpharetta.
Community members and officials, including Mayor Jim Gilvin, were in attendance at a grand opening celebration Feb. 18 to welcome EVEN Hotels to Georgia as they cut the ribbon for the new EVEN Hotel Alpharetta-Avalon.
The 132 room hotel focuses on amenities for travelers looking to stay active and healthy while on-the-go. Each room has fitness equipment and the hotel’s restaurant offers a wellness-inspired menu with plates like a Quinoa and Spinach Breakfast Hash and Kale Krunch Salad.
“Wellness is not a fade, it’s beyond a trend, and it’s the way many people want to live,” said Elie Maalouf, CEO of IHG's Americas region, based in Atlanta. “They don’t want a gym to be the only place where they can live well. They want to have it when they travel and EVEN Hotels pioneered this model of a wellness hotel starting seven year ago.”
The pet-friendly hotel also features a state-of-the-art athletic studio, green-spaces, shuttle service and more.
“We welcome this investment in our community,” said Gilvin. “We’ve grown into a major employment center and we need places like this accommodate people.”
Officials said part of the reason why they decided to open in Alpharetta was because of the many commuters and business travelers that visit the city for live events, shopping and more.
More EVEN Hotels are slated for construction throughout the country. Locally, a downtown Atlanta hotel is on the way, said officials.
The newly opened hotel is located at 2715 Old Milton Parkway in Alpharetta. For more information, visit www.evenhotels.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.