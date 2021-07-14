Ann Jackson Gallery is closing its doors and moving to online sales and in-home appointments after 50 years.
At the end of the month, the gallery's brick and mortar location will close and services will move online. The gallery's final art show will be the Art of Dr. Seuss from July 9 through July 31.
Ann Jackson Gallery has been part of the Art of Dr. Seuss Collection since its beginning in 1997. The collection has been a longtime favorite of guests and Ann Jackson Gallery is one of few who are able to showcase Dr. Seuss' work. With less than 40 Dr. Seuss galleries worldwide, the gallery has one the largest collections of Dr. Seuss art, spanning more than 50 years of art by Ted "Dr. Seuss" Geisel.
"We would like to thank all of our clients and patrons that have supported us throughout the years and hope for your continued support through our transition into this new chapter," owner Valerie Jackson wrote in a statement.
The gallery moved to the Alpharetta St. location in 2018 from its longtime home on Canton St. At the time, Jackson told Neighbor Newspapers Canton St. was being "taken over by a whole clientele that does not purchase art of custom framing."
Since its inception in 1977, Ann Jackson Gallery has worked with several nonprofits, including the WellStar Foundation and the Foundation for Premature Infants.
Ann Jackson Gallery will host a farewell reception July 31, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. RSVPs can be made to valerie@annjacksongallery.com or 770-993-4783.
