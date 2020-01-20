Crave Pie Studio, a Duluth-based pie bakery owned and operated by Briana Carson, opened recently at Alpharetta City Center.
The nine-year-old concept is the latest tenant to open its doors at City Center in downtown Alpharetta, joining the development’s more than 30 locally owned retailers and restaurants.
“Crave Pie has had tremendous success in Duluth, and we are confident the concept will be well-received by the Alpharetta community,” said Ashley Majors, property manager at Alpharetta City Center. “We are proud Crave Pie has selected Alpharetta City Center for its second home and look forward to introducing this sweet new experience to the market.”
Located along Commerce Street in the heart of the 26-acre development, Crave Pie offers a variety of five and 10-inch pies skillfully crafted with fresh, seasonal ingredients, as well as quiche, pot pies, crusts and pie accessories.
Crave Pie’s menu features several signature flavors such as Chocolate Chess, Maple Pecan and Dutch Apple, along with a changing selection of fruit pies, creams and custards. Patrons can also place custom orders for pies in various sizes and seasonal flavors.
Carson said she is dedicated to bringing people together around the table for conversation and human connection. With this new Crave Pie location, Carson aims to create a community-driven gathering place where friends and strangers alike can bond.
“I cherish being part of a community where people feel like they can make our pies a part of their traditions,” Carson said. “I want to create an intimate environment similar to what we have in Duluth and use it to nurture relationships with people who visit us at Alpharetta City Center. Pie is the ultimate comfort food, and Downtown Alpharetta is the perfect place to elevate pie back to its rightful place as America’s dessert.”
In addition to its daily offerings, Crave Pie plans to host pie baking classes at its shop in Alpharetta City Center. Carson will also debut the studio’s “Happie Camper” food truck and mobile catering shop in the North Fulton market.
In early 2020, Alpharetta City Center will also welcome Carson Kitchen, marking the culmination of the development. To learn more about happenings at Alpharetta City Center, visit citycenteralpharetta.com or follow the mixed-use destination on Instagram and Facebook.
Opened in 2010, Crave Pie Studio began when owner Briana Carson decided to go to culinary school and discovered her love of all things pie. Crave Pie Studio offers seasonal, made from scratch pies made daily as well as custom orders and mini pies.
To learn more, visit www.cravepie.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.