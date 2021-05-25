The U.S. Department of Justice announced it reached a settlement with an Alpharetta-based IT staffing company regarding an immigration-related discrimination claim.
According to a May 24 news release, Pyramid Consulting Inc. allegedly “discriminated against a new employee when it rejected his valid employment authorization documentation and requested an unnecessary extra document because he is an asylee, then fired him because he refused to comply with the company’s unlawful request.”
Under the settlement terms, Pyramid will pay a civil penalty to the United States of $5,204 and back pay of $13,920 to the worker, whose name is not being released by the federal government.
The company will also revise its policies and procedures, ensure relevant employees participate in training on the requirements of the Immigration and Nationality Act’s anti-discrimination provision, and be subject to departmental monitoring over the term of the agreement.
The act forbids employers from requesting more or different documents than necessary to establish eligibility to work based on employees’ citizenship, immigration status or national origin.
“Employers cannot discriminate against employees based on their citizenship or immigration status by restricting the types of valid work authorization documents that employees can present, or by firing them for refusing to comply with illegal document requests,” Pamela S. Karlan, principal deputy assistant attorney general of the Justice Department’s civil rights division, said in the release.
“We are pleased that Pyramid Consulting will compensate the charging party for lost wages and work with the Department of Justice to ensure that the company does not impose unlawful discriminatory barriers on employees when verifying their eligibility to work.”
The department’s investigation started after an asylee filed a discrimination complaint with the civil rights division against Pyramid. Based on its investigation, the department determined that during the process of verifying his employment eligibility through the Form I-9, Pyramid rejected the worker’s driver’s license and Social Security card, which are sufficient documentation for the Form I-9.
The department also found Pyramid requested he provide an Employment Authorization Document instead. After the worker refused, and even after he directed Pyramid to the relevant law prohibiting unfair documentary practices, the company fired him. Following the department’s initiation of its investigation, Pyramid rehired the worker, but only after he lost several weeks of pay.
The civil rights division’s immigrant and employee rights section is responsible for enforcing the anti-discrimination provision of the act. The section has a worker hotline (1-800-255-7688) an employer hotline (1-800-255-8155, plus 1-800-237-2515 for the hearing impaired) and an email address (IER@usdoj.gov) for those who feel they have been discriminated against.
