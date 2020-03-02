A new video produced by the city of Alpharetta and the Alpharetta Convention & Visitors Bureau will be the centerpiece of communicating what makes Alpharetta a great place to start and grow a business.
The video — part of Uniquely Alpharetta, the city’s national campaign to recruit more businesses to the area — can be viewed at www.youtube.com/watch?v=z5YTRuXPqKs.
Known as the Technology City of the South, Alpharetta provides the perfect blend of business and lifestyle. Over the years, Alpharetta has become a magnet for tech professionals looking to grow their career and raise a family.
According to a news release, city leadership "has been very intentional about keeping the delicate balance of work/live/play/visit. Alpharetta is a great place for tech to 'grow up' — a tech hub that has retained its Southern charm. The talent base in Alpharetta is filled with seasoned professionals with proven work experience that meets the needs for technology businesses."
“Alpharetta was a no brainer for us,” Julie Haley, CEO of Edge Solutions said in a statement. “It has so many technology workers per capita and it attracts the biggest and best technology companies in the country. There’s also a robust start-up community. We partner, collaborate and solve problems together — it’s a great place for opportunity. We have everything we need right here in our own backyard to grow exponentially.”
Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin stated: “Alpharetta is a remarkable city for business and for people. We realize that government doesn’t do innovation well. We can’t sustain growth without strong private sector participation. Government’s role is to provide a framework of where we want to be in the future and support the business climate that will allow the private sector to invest to help achieve that vision.”
