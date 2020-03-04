This year's annual quilt show at Bulloch Hall will focus on raising awareness for endangered species.
Presented by the Bulloch Hall Quilt Guild, the show will feature 182 quilts depicting plant and animal species identified as endangered or threatened.
Donna DeSoto is the collector and curator of the quilts and author of the book accompanying the upcoming quilt show, "Inspired by Endangered Species: Animals and Plants in Fabric Perspectives." It is hoped the show will raise awareness for creating healthy habits and conservation responsibility. DeSoto was also the partner for the beautiful quilt exhibit Inspired by the National Parks in 2018.
Although she has been a quiltmaker for over 20 years, the Virginian quiltmaker considers herself more of a “collector” of inspirational fabric portraits often referred to as art quilts. Her collections have travelled to a variety of special locations, including the Library of Congress in Washington, DC and the International Quilt Show in Houston.
The quilt show will have 10 poster boards around the house to help guests understand how they can protect and help endangered species and the environment.
"We want to bring attention to endangered species," Guild co-chair Holly Anderson said. "You can help with just little things in your life to make a difference."
Planting native plants, helping protect wildlife habitats and watching out for animals in roadways are some of the way the Guild is encouraging guests to help.
The quilt show will also have raffles for tickets to the Atlanta Botanical Gardens and Zoo Atlanta. A king-size quilt will also be raffled off, with proceeds going to the Bulloch Hall Quilt Guild. Raffle tickets are $1 each or six for $5.
While parents walk around, kids can enjoy a scavenger hunt for different animals and plants in the quilts.
"They look forward to it as much as the parents do," Guild co-chair Barb DeBolt said.
DeSoto's book is available for purchase at the Bulloch Hall gift shop. A portion of proceeds from the book purchases will go to the WILD Foundation and the Sea Turtle Conservatory.
Master Gardeners from Roswell and Forsyth will also be presenting programs throughout the quilt show. Programs will be March 9 through March 11 at 10:30 a.m. and March 13 at 10:30 a.m.
The quilt show runs from March 6 to March 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
